Czech National Bank Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

