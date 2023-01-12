Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 12,570 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $329.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

