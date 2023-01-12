Czech National Bank Invests $3.46 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

