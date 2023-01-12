Czech National Bank Invests $3.48 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Illumina by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.02. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

