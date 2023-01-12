Czech National Bank Invests $3.53 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

