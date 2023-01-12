Czech National Bank Invests $3.76 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,746 shares of company stock worth $9,650,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

