Czech National Bank Invests $3.91 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.