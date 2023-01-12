Czech National Bank Invests $3.91 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.
A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
