Czech National Bank Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

