Czech National Bank Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average is $222.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

