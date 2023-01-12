Czech National Bank Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

