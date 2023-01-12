Czech National Bank Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

