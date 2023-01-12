Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.