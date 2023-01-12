Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.
Charter Communications Stock Up 1.0 %
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
