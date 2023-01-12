Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $264.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.