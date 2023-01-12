Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

