Czech National Bank Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.58.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

