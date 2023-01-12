Czech National Bank Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,833,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

