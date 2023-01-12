Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 21,663 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.12 and its 200 day moving average is $211.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $263.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

