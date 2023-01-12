Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 32,360 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

