Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 59,208 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

