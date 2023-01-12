Czech National Bank Takes $3.31 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DLR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.