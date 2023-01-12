Czech National Bank Takes $3.74 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

