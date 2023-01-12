Czech National Bank Takes $3.88 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

