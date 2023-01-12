Czech National Bank Takes $4.05 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
