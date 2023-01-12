Czech National Bank Takes $4.16 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 457,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $216,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.8% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 38.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 24.7% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $154.25 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $228.15. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

