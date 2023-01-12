Czech National Bank Takes $4.18 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

