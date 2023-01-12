Czech National Bank Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

