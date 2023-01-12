Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.65 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,016. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

