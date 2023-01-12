Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

