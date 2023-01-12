David Alan Thomas Sells 24,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.63, for a total value of C$303,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,206,403.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.0 %

PEY opened at C$12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

PEY has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

