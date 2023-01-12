Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

