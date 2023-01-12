Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

