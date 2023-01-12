Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $104.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DEN opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.67. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Denbury by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,321 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

