Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $104.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Denbury by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Denbury by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

