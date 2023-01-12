Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,987 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.39) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.94) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,406 ($29.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £168.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.10. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,355.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,268.59.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.