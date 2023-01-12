Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $44.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.18.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. On average, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TPG by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $16,615,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

