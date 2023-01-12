Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $70.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

