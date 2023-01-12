DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.