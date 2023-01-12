DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) vs. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Head to Head Survey

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -37.69% -160.42% -37.28% Porch Group -54.23% -56.54% -9.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.42 -$53.67 million ($0.76) -0.84 Porch Group $192.43 million 1.09 -$106.61 million ($1.46) -1.43

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Porch Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.84, suggesting a potential upside of 187.11%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 440.45%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Porch Group beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.