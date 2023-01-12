DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.19. 29,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,887,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

