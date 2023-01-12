Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.20

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 256882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Paris purchased 33,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £1,339.48 ($1,631.92). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 816,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,948.

About Dolphin Capital Investors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

