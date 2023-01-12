Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 46,318 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,613,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818,913.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

