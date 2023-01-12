DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,419.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

DSDVY opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

