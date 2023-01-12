Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,273 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after acquiring an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 432,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 236,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

