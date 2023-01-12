Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 662 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 3,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.