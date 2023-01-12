Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

