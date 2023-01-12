Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
CHTR opened at $378.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $626.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
