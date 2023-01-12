Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 66.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 480.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

