Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 217,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $19,729,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.73 and a 200 day moving average of $259.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

