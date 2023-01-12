Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.82.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $182.41 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.